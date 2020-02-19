STEPPING UP: The Roadrunners are led by Taze Moore and Czar Perry. Moore is averaging 11.3 points while Perry is putting up 8.7 points per game. The Wolverines have been led by Isaiah White and TJ Washington, who have combined to score 26.3 points per contest.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Roadrunners have given up just 65.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 73.8 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Washington has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Utah Valley field goals over the last five games. Washington has accounted for 22 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Wolverines are 0-9 when they allow at least 74 points and 9-8 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Roadrunners are 0-10 when allowing 73 or more points and 11-5 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Cal State Bakersfield has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.7 points, while allowing 68.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent, ranking the Roadrunners sixth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Utah Valley sits at just 24.8 percent (ranked 288th).

