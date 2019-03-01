Utah Valley (20-8, 9-4) vs. California Baptist (15-12, 6-7)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its fifth straight conference win against California Baptist. Utah Valley’s last WAC loss came against the New Mexico State Aggies 84-77 on Feb. 14. California Baptist lost 67-65 loss at home to Seattle on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: Utah Valley has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jake Toolson, Conner Toolson, Baylee Steele and Ben Nakwaasah have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Wolverines points over the team’s last five games.

TERRIFIC TOOLSON: J. Toolson has connected on 48.7 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: California Baptist is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 15-6 when it scores at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: California Baptist is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Lancers are 7-12 when opponents score more than 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Utah Valley and California Baptist are ranked at the top of the WAC when it comes to scoring. The Wolverines are ranked second in the conference with 77.9 points per game and are averaging 83.8 per game over their four-game winning streak. The Lancers are ranked first among all WAC teams and have scored 79.3 per game this year.

