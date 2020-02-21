STEPPING UP: The Antelopes are led by Alessandro Lever and Carlos Johnson. Lever has averaged 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while Johnson has put up 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. The Wolverines have been led by Isaiah White and TJ Washington, who are averaging 13.3 and 12.8 points, respectively.

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Antelopes have scored 72.1 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 67.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Washington has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Utah Valley field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Antelopes are 0-8 when they score 62 points or fewer and 12-6 when they exceed 62 points. The Wolverines are 0-9 when allowing 74 or more points and 10-8 when holding opponents below 74.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolverines have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Antelopes. Utah Valley has an assist on 50 of 82 field goals (61 percent) over its previous three outings while Grand Canyon has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley is rated second in the WAC with an average of 71.2 possessions per game.

