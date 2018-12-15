OGDEN, Utah — Jake Toolson scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Utah Valley built an 18-point first-half lead and made it stand up for a 75-63 win over in-state rival Weber State on Saturday night.

Utah Valley now has won two straight after having its five-game win streak snapped at Arizona. The Wolverines evened the all-time series with Weber State at six wins each.

Wyatt Lowell’s jumper with just over a minute left in the first half sent Utah State into the break with a 41-23 advantage.

Jerrick Harding scored at the basket to get the Wildcats within 10, 66-56 with 3:05 left, but they could get no closer.

Baylee Steele added 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah Valley (8-4).

Brekkott Chapman scored 20 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots for Weber State (5-5). Cody John added 15 points and Harding added 10.

