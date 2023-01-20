Utah Valley visits Grand Canyon after Harrison's 38-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-5, 6-1 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-6, 4-2 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays the Utah Valley Wolverines after Rayshon Harrison scored 38 points in Grand Canyon’s 89-85 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The Antelopes have gone 10-1 at home. Grand Canyon ranks seventh in the WAC in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Gabe McGlothan leads the Antelopes with 8.5 boards.

The Wolverines are 6-1 in conference games. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 8.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Antelopes. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Justin Harmon is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 40.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

