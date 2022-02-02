The Wolverines have gone 5-3 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley ranks sixth in college basketball with 38.6 rebounds per game. Fardaws Aimaq leads the Wolverines with 13.4.
The ‘Jacks and Wolverines match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the ‘Jacks. Calvin Solomon is averaging 9.7 points and two steals over the last 10 games for SFA.
Aimaq is averaging 19.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.
LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.