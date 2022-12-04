Utah visits Washington State after Carlson's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Utes (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-1 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -3; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Washington State Cougars after Branden Carlson scored 22 points in Utah’s 81-66 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars are 2-0 on their home court. Washington State is third in the Pac-12 scoring 73.5 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Utes play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Utah ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 14.3 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 4.6.

The Cougars and Utes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Jabe Mullins is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers for Washington State.

Carlson is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.8 points for Utah.

