Trae Self threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Lawton Rikel for the Lumberjacks. Da’Leon Ward added a 1-yard TD run to put Stephen F. Austin up 14-3 early in the second quarter. Self finished 14 of 21 for 133 yards passing.
The attendance was 6,047 at the 51,500-seat Sun Bowl. There was no general admission seating. Tailgating was prohibited and masks inside the stadium were required.
