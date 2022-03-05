North Texas scored 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Thomas Bell had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Mean Green (23-5, 16-2), whose 15-game win streak ended. Tylor Perry added 15 points. McBride had 12 points.
The Miners leveled the season series against the Mean Green. North Texas defeated UTEP 66-58 on Feb. 7.
