UTEP holds FIU to just 71 yards of offense, wins 40-6

EL PASO, Texas — Calvin Brownholtz and Reynaldo Flores each accounted for two touchdowns and UTEP beat Florida International 40-6 on Saturday.

UTEP put up 525 yards of offense and held FIU to just 71.

Brownholtz was 12-of-18 passing for 190 yards for UTEP (5-6, 3-4 Conference USA). He threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Tyrin Smith with 3:52 remaining in the second half and connected with Kelly Akharaiyi for a 68-yard touchdown a little over a minute later.