UTEP hosts Louisiana Tech after Williams' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-4) at UTEP Miners (6-3) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the UTEP Miners after Cobe Williams scored 23 points in Louisiana Tech’s 80-79 overtime loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The Miners have gone 6-0 at home. UTEP has a 6-3 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-3 away from home. Louisiana Tech has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Miners and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Miners. Jamari Sibley is averaging 6.6 points for UTEP.

Keaston Willis is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12 points. Williams is averaging 17.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals for Louisiana Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article