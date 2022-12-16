UTEP hosts Louisiana Tech after Williams' 23-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-4) at UTEP Miners (6-3)
The Bulldogs have gone 2-3 away from home. Louisiana Tech has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.
The Miners and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Miners. Jamari Sibley is averaging 6.6 points for UTEP.
Keaston Willis is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12 points. Williams is averaging 17.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals for Louisiana Tech.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.