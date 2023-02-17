UTEP hosts North Texas following Ousmane's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Texas Mean Green (22-5, 13-3 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (12-14, 5-10 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces the UTEP Miners after Abou Ousmane scored 20 points in North Texas’ 72-62 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Miners have gone 10-5 at home. UTEP averages 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Mean Green are 13-3 against C-USA opponents. North Texas is the top team in C-USA allowing only 55.8 points per game while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Givance is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Ousmane is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

