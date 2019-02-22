Rice (10-17, 5-9) vs. UTEP (8-17, 3-11)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP looks for its seventh straight win over Rice at Don Haskins Center. The last victory for the Owls at UTEP was a 68-61 win on Feb. 29, 2012.

FAB FRESHMEN: UTEP’s Efe Odigie, Nigel Hawkins and Jordan Lathon have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MARTIN: Robert Martin has connected on 40.8 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Rice is 0-14 when it allows at least 75 points and 10-3 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

WINNING WHEN: Rice is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.1 percent or less. The Owls are 4-17 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Owls have averaged 22.2 free throws per game.

