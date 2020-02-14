STEPPING UP: The powerful Bryson Williams has averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Miners. Complementing B. Williams is Souley Boum, who is maintaining an average of 12.5 points per game. The Thundering Herd have been led by Taevion Kinsey, who is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kinsey has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. Kinsey has accounted for 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 12-8 when scoring at least 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Miners have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Thundering Herd. UTEP has an assist on 43 of 70 field goals (61.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Marshall has assists on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked first among CUSA teams with an average of 74.8 possessions per game. The uptempo Thundering Herd have pushed that total to 77.3 possessions per game over their last five games.

