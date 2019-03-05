Middle Tennessee (9-20, 6-10) vs. UTEP (8-19, 3-13)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee looks to extend UTEP’s conference losing streak to five games. UTEP’s last CUSA win came against the Florida International Panthers 85-75 on Feb. 9. Middle Tennessee came up short in a 67-61 game at Rice in its last outing.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Middle Tennessee has been fueled by senior leadership this year while UTEP has depended on freshmen. For the Blue Raiders, seniors Antonio Green, Karl Gamble and James Hawthorne have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Efe Odigie, Nigel Hawkins and Jordan Lathon have collectively scored 52 percent of UTEP’s points this season, including 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

ACCURATE ANTONIO: Green has connected on 36 percent of the 272 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 30 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Middle Tennessee is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Middle Tennessee is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Blue Raiders are 3-20 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee is rated second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32 percent. The Blue Raiders have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game and 14.6 per game over their last five games.

