No. 24 Middle Tennessee women beat UTEP 72-68 in OT

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jaylynn Gregory and reserve Kseniya Malashka scored 17 points apiece and No. 24 Middle Tennessee withstood UTEP for a 72-68 overtime win on Saturday. Elina Arike scored 17 points, Adhel Tac 16 and Jazion Jackson 11 for UTEP. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The regular season conference champion Lady Raiders (25-4, 18-2) earned the top seed to the C-USA postseason and will play the winner of the No. 8 versus No. 9 seed on March 9.

The Miners (19-10, 12-8) did their best to end Middle Tennessee’s home streak rallying from a 47-35 deficit and outscored the Lady Raiders 25-8 for a 60-55 lead with 2:11 remaining in regulation.

Gregory made a pair of foul shots and Courtney Blakely converted a three-point play to knot it at 60 while UTEP missed its last two-shot attempts and turned it over twice to force overtime.

Later, Gregory made two more foul shots to break a 65-all tie with 1:20 left in the extra session and the Lady Raiders stayed ahead the rest of the way.

Middle Tennessee’s 18 wins in conference marks a C-USA record for most wins in league history as the Lady Raiders finished their second straight season going undefeated at home.

