UTEP plays N.C. A&T, looks for 8th straight home win

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-6) at UTEP Miners (7-3, 1-0 C-USA)
The Aggies have gone 0-4 away from home. N.C. A&T is third in the CAA scoring 71.0 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 13.4 points. Mario McKinney Jr. is shooting 49.3% and averaging 11.3 points for UTEP.
Austin Johnson is averaging 5.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Kam Woods is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.