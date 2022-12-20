UTEP plays N.C. A&T, looks for 8th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-6) at UTEP Miners (7-3, 1-0 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UTEP will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Miners take on N.C. A&T. The Miners have gone 7-0 at home. UTEP is seventh in C-USA scoring 72.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Aggies have gone 0-4 away from home. N.C. A&T is third in the CAA scoring 71.0 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 13.4 points. Mario McKinney Jr. is shooting 49.3% and averaging 11.3 points for UTEP.

Austin Johnson is averaging 5.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Kam Woods is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

