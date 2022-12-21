UTEP plays N.C. A&T, seeks 8th straight home win

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-6) at UTEP Miners (7-3, 1-0 C-USA)
The Aggies have gone 0-4 away from home. N.C. A&T ranks third in the CAA shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hardy averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc. Mario McKinney Jr. is shooting 49.3% and averaging 11.3 points for UTEP.
Austin Johnson is averaging 5.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Kam Woods is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.