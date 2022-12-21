UTEP plays N.C. A&T, seeks 8th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-6) at UTEP Miners (7-3, 1-0 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -8; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: UTEP will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Miners play N.C. A&T. The Miners have gone 7-0 in home games. UTEP ranks sixth in C-USA with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Tae Hardy averaging 7.0.

The Aggies have gone 0-4 away from home. N.C. A&T ranks third in the CAA shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hardy averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc. Mario McKinney Jr. is shooting 49.3% and averaging 11.3 points for UTEP.

Austin Johnson is averaging 5.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Kam Woods is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

