UTEP plays UTSA in conference matchup

UTSA Roadrunners (7-9, 1-4 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (8-7, 1-3 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts UTSA in a matchup of C-USA teams. The Miners have gone 8-2 at home. UTEP ranks fourth in C-USA in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Calvin Solomon paces the Miners with 5.9 boards.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-4 against C-USA opponents. UTSA has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is averaging 12.3 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 9.9 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Japhet Medor is averaging 13 points and four assists for the Roadrunners. Jacob Germany is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

