Fresno State has lost the pregame coin flip nine times this season. … Eight is a magic number, equaling the number of times the Bulldogs have passed for more than 300 yards and rushed for at least 100 yards. … Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers is all over the school record book as the career leader in total touchdowns (51), rushing TDs (40), pass receptions by a running back (150) and receiving TDs by a running back (11). … Fresno State lost to Colorado State 40-35 in the 2008 New Mexico Bowl, and followed that up a year later with a 35-28 loss to Wyoming. …UTEP lost its two previous New Mexico Bowls, 52-24 to BYU in 2010 and 21-6 to Utah State in 2014. … Since their last bowl win, the Miners have lost six straight. …With 34 passing yards, Miners quarterback Gavin Hardison will reach the 3,000-yard mark, a total no Miners quarterback has surpassed since the 2009 season.