UTEP takes on UTSA, seeks to halt 4-game slide

UTSA Roadrunners (7-9, 1-4 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (8-7, 1-3 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -11; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: UTEP looks to stop its four-game skid when the Miners play UTSA. The Miners have gone 8-2 in home games. UTEP is eighth in C-USA scoring 69.5 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 1-4 against C-USA opponents. UTSA has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

John Buggs III is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 11 points. Japhet Medor is averaging 13 points and four assists over the past 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

