UTEP visits Charlotte following Hardy's 20-point game

UTEP Miners (9-8, 2-4 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (12-5, 3-3 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits the Charlotte 49ers after Tae Hardy scored 20 points in UTEP’s 83-82 loss to the Rice Owls. The 49ers have gone 8-0 at home. Charlotte is second in C-USA shooting 38.3% from deep, led by Nik Graves shooting 80.0% from 3-point range.

The Miners are 2-4 against C-USA opponents. UTEP ranks third in C-USA scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Mario McKinney Jr. averaging 6.7.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aly Khalifa is averaging 10.9 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 assists for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Hardy is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

