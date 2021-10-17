The Miners (6-1, 3-0) picked off Louisiana Tech’s Austin Kendall three times, held the Bulldogs to 92 yards rushing and tackled Marcus Williams Jr. for a 1-yard loss and a safety in the second quarter.
Jacob Barnes connected on a 25-yard field goal for Louisiana Tech’s only score with 6:56 to play in the first half.
Kendall was 13 of 27 for 164 yards for the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1).
Gavin Baechle scored the only points of the second half on a 41-yard field goal with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
UTEP lost three fumbles and and committed four turnovers.
