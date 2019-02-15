UT Martin (9-15, 4-9) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-17, 4-9)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin looks for its third straight win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last win at home against the Skyhawks came on Feb. 21, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Skyhawks are led by Craig Randall and Preston Parks. Randall has averaged 13.2 points while Parks has recorded 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been anchored by Tyresse Williford and David McFarland. Williford has averaged 13.9 points while McFarland has put up 14.1 points and four rebounds per game.

TERRIFIC TYRESSE: Williford has connected on 24.5 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-14 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 74.

COLD SPELL: UT Martin has lost its last 12 road games, scoring 70 points, while allowing 84.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Cougars have averaged 22.3 foul shots per game this season and 24.4 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.