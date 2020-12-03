LEADING THE CHARGE: Sean Rhea has averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Vaqueros. Quinton Johnson II has complemented Rhea and is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.SOLID SEAN: In three games this year, Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Rhea has shot 53.6 percent.
DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 1-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Vaqueros scored 65.2 points per contest across those 10 games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.