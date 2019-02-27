Texas Rio Grande Valley (16-14, 7-6) vs. Chicago State (3-25, 0-13)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTRGV looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. Texas Rio Grande Valley has won by an average of 13 points in its last seven wins over the Cougars. Chicago State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 7, 2015, a 78-73 win.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Anthony Harris, Rob Shaw and Delshon Strickland have collectively scored 47 percent of Chicago State’s points this season. For Texas Rio Grande Valley, Terry Winn III, Tyson Smith and Jordan Jackson have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season.

ACCURATE ANTHONY: Harris has connected on 35.1 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-25 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 76.

FLOOR SPACING: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Smith has attempted 156 3-pointers and connected on 34 percent of them, and is 7 for 15 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Rio Grande Valley defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Vaqueros first among Division I teams. Chicago State has turned the ball over on 22.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cougars 331st, nationally).

