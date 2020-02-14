TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric Terrell Brown is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the charge for the Redhawks. Morgan Means is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Vaqueros have been led by Javon Levi, who is averaging 10.9 points, 8.1 assists and 2.2 steals.

RAMPING IT UP: The Vaqueros have scored 73.9 points per game and allowed 70.5 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both nice improvements over the 65.3 points scored and 75.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

KEY FACILITATOR: Brown has accounted for 51 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 39 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Rio Grande Valley is 0-8 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 10-6 when it scores at least 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Vaqueros have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redhawks. Texas Rio Grande Valley has 43 assists on 71 field goals (60.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Seattle has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas Rio Grande Valley has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.5 percent of all possessions this year, the ninth-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has climbed to 25.8 during the team’s four-game winning streak.

