UTSA clinches at least share of Conference USA crown

SAN ANTONIO — Kevorian Barnes and Brenden Brady scored two touchdowns apiece and UTSA beat Lousiana Tech 51-7 on Saturday, assuring the Roadrunners of at least a tie for the Conference USA championship.
The Roadrunners scored on nine of their 10 possessions, picking up 20 points off four of their five takeaways.
Frank Harris threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Cephus, Barnes ran 46 yards for another, and Brady scored from a yard out to jump out in front 21-0. It was 34-7 at halftime.
Barnes finished with 103 yards on 11 carries, Brady added 53 to UTSA’s total 258 on the ground. Harris was 18-of-26 passing for 216 yards with a 32-yard TD pass to Smoke Harris late in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs (3-7, 2-4) were intercepted three times and lost two fumbles.
___
