UTSA clinches at least share of Conference USA crown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN ANTONIO — Kevorian Barnes and Brenden Brady scored two touchdowns apiece and UTSA beat Lousiana Tech 51-7 on Saturday, assuring the Roadrunners of at least a tie for the Conference USA championship. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight UTSA (8-2, 6-0), which has won seven straight, finishes the regular season with games versus Rice and UTEP.

The Roadrunners scored on nine of their 10 possessions, picking up 20 points off four of their five takeaways.

Frank Harris threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Cephus, Barnes ran 46 yards for another, and Brady scored from a yard out to jump out in front 21-0. It was 34-7 at halftime.

Barnes finished with 103 yards on 11 carries, Brady added 53 to UTSA’s total 258 on the ground. Harris was 18-of-26 passing for 216 yards with a 32-yard TD pass to Smoke Harris late in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs (3-7, 2-4) were intercepted three times and lost two fumbles.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

GiftOutline Gift Article