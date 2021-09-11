Adkins hit Zakhari Franklin for 32 yards and Clark De'Corian for 16 in the second half.
Despite having just 185 yards at the half, the Roadrunners (2-0) led 34-0 because of two big plays and holding Lamar to 56 yards.
Sheldon Jones opened the scoring 3 minutes in by returning a punt 76 yards for a touchdown. In-between McCormick’s touchdowns Charles Wiley had a 44-yard fumble return.
First-half quarterback Frank Harris was 13 for 15 for 118 yards, and after taking over Adkins, was 11 of 13 for 134. A third QB, Eddie Lee Marburger, was 2 for 4 for 69 yards.
UTSA outgained the Cardinals (1-1) 427-122. Lamar only had four plays gain 10-plus yards; the longest 14.
