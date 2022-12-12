UTSA faces Utah following Richards' 20-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) at Utah Utes (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12)
The Roadrunners are 0-2 on the road. UTSA is ninth in C-USA scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 12.9 points. Branden Carlson is shooting 52.3% and averaging 14.0 points for Utah.
John Buggs III is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.1 points. Jacob Germany is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for UTSA.
