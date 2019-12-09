Before joining the Longhorns in 2015, Traylor coached at his high school alma mater in Gilmer in East Texas. He led Gilmer to three state titles and two other appearances in state championship games in 15 years. The school named its stadium after him this year.

Traylor replaces Frank Wilson, who was fired after going 4-8 in his fourth season. Wilson’s roots were in Louisiana. UTSA hired former Miami coach Larry Coker to start the program in San Antonio. Coker led the Hurricanes to a national championship in 2001.

After 25 years in the Texas high school coaching ranks, Traylor spent two seasons at Texas and one at SMU before following Morris to Arkansas. He was a walk-on in the late 1980s at Stephen F. Austin, about 85 miles from his hometown.

