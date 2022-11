BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the Grambling Tigers after Japhet Medor scored 28 points in UTSA’s 82-75 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

UTSA finished 8-10 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Roadrunners averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 29.7 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.