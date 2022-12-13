UTSA hosts Stefanovic and Utah

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) at Utah Utes (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -23; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the UTSA Roadrunners after Lazar Stefanovic scored 20 points in Utah’s 99-58 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Utes have gone 6-1 in home games. Utah is the top team in the Pac-12 shooting 40.3% from deep, led by Marco Anthony shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-2 away from home. UTSA is ninth in C-USA with 12.2 assists per game led by Japhet Medor averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 12.9 points. Branden Carlson is shooting 52.3% and averaging 14.0 points for Utah.

John Buggs III is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.1 points. Jacob Germany is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for UTSA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

