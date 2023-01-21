UTSA plays Florida International on 3-game home skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida International Panthers (8-11, 2-6 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-13, 1-8 C-USA) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -4; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: UTSA aims to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Florida International. The Roadrunners are 7-6 on their home court. UTSA ranks seventh in C-USA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Germany averaging 5.5.

The Panthers are 2-6 in conference games. Florida International is second in C-USA scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Arturo Dean averaging 7.0.

The Roadrunners and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 11.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games for UTSA.

Dean is averaging 11.9 points and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

