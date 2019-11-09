Narcisse was 18-of-23 passing for 240 yards and a TD. Sincere McCormick rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns — his first 100-yard game since racking up 189 against UTEP October 5.

Old Dominion’s freshman Hayden Wolff was 17 of 29 for 247 yards and a TD. He was also intercepted late in the first half.

Wolff was sacked from behind on the Monarchs’ final drive by Hicks, who also knocked away the ball. Jarrod Carter-McLin recovered.

Zakhari Franklin caught six passes for 134 yards, including a 65-yard catch that is UTSA’s longest play from scrimmage this season.

