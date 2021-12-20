The Frisco Bowl trails only the two College Football Playoff semifinals for best combined records of the teams at 23-3. ... While UTSA finished the regular season in The Associated Press Top 25 but out of the CFP rankings, the opposite was true for San Diego State. The Aztecs, unranked by the AP, were 24th on the final CFP list. ... The Roadrunners were supposed to play in the Frisco Bowl last year, but it was canceled because of COVID-19 issues for SMU. UTSA lost to Louisiana-Lafayette 31-24 in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. ... San Diego State punter Matt Araiza won the Ray Guy Award. He is the school’s first major postseason award winner. ... UTSA is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its debut season. The Roadrunners played a year as an FCS independent before joining FBS in 2012. ... The Aztecs were shut out 27-0 by Ohio in the 2018 Frisco Bowl. That’s the school’s only shutout loss since 2006.