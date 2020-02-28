TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Jhivvan Jackson is averaging 27.3 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace is also a key contributor, accounting for 18.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Blazers are led by Tavin Lovan, who is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 34.8 percent of the 302 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 63 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.5 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: UTSA is 0-7 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 12-9 when it scores at least 72.
BEHIND THE ARC: UTSA’s Wallace has attempted 221 3-pointers and connected on 33.5 percent of them, and is 13 of 42 over his past five games.
DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is ranked 25th in the country by scoring 78.2 points per game this season. UAB has only averaged 67.2 points per game, which ranks 248th.
