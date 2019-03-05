UTSA (16-13, 10-6) vs. Western Kentucky (18-12, 11-6)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA seeks revenge on Western Kentucky after dropping the first matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 31, when UTSA made only 10 free throws on 14 attempts while the Hilltoppers hit 22 of 27 en route to an eight-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Charles Bassey is putting up 14.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks to lead the charge for the Hilltoppers. Taveion Hollingsworth is also a top contributor, producing 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Roadrunners are led by Jhivvan Jackson, who is averaging 22.8 points.

JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 35.6 percent of the 264 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 52 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UTSA’s Keaton Wallace has attempted 289 3-pointers and connected on 40.1 percent of them, and is 20 of 54 over his last five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Roadrunners have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky has 34 assists on 74 field goals (45.9 percent) across its past three outings while UTSA has assists on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA as a collective unit has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among CUSA teams.

