UTSA visits Florida Atlantic following Medor's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTSA Roadrunners (8-20, 2-15 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (24-3, 14-2 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on the Florida Atlantic Owls after Japhet Medor scored 22 points in UTSA’s 83-78 loss to the UAB Blazers. The Owls have gone 15-0 at home. Florida Atlantic is 19-3 against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 2-15 in C-USA play. UTSA gives up 75.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Jacob Germany is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article