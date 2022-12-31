UTSA visits UAB after Buggs' 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-2 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (11-2, 2-0 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -24.5; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the UAB Blazers after John Buggs III scored 20 points in UTSA’s 91-69 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Blazers are 9-0 in home games. UAB averages 86.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-2 against C-USA opponents. UTSA ranks ninth in C-USA allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker is averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blazers. KJ Buffen is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Japhet Medor is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Roadrunners. Jacob Germany is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

