Virginia also celebrated winning the ACC’s Coastal Division for the first time, earning a spot in the conference championship game against third-ranked Clemson on Dec. 7 in Charlotte, and gaining the inside track on an appearance in the Orange Bowl.

The Cavaliers (8-3, 6-2 ACC) had taken the lead for good, 33-30, with 1:23 to play on place-kicker Brian Delaney’s 48-yard field goal. The defense then sealed the emotional win at Scott Stadium by sacking Hooker on three straight dropbacks.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins led Virginia with 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and wide receiver Hasise Dubois added 139 receiving yards on four receptions, part of the Cavaliers’ 492 yards of total offense.

The Hokies (8-4, 5-3) amassed 483 total yards, including 311 passing from Hooker, in losing for just the second time in eight games.

The teams traded field goals midway through the fourth quarter, including a 25-yarder from Delaney with 7:35 remaining that knotted the score at 30 before linebacker Noah Taylor’s first career interception on Hooker’s errant throw gave the Cavaliers possession at their 35 with 4:47 to play.

The fourth quarter began with the Cavaliers drawing even at 27 on tailback Wayne Taulapapa’s two-yard run with 13:30 to play. Perkins opened the series with completions of 37 and 30 yards, respectively, to wide receiver Terrell Jana and Dubois.

After failing to score a touchdown in the first half, Virginia Tech got three in the third quarter to take a 27-20 lead. The last of those touchdowns with 48 seconds to go covered 61 yards when Hooker threw over the middle to Tre Turner, who beat safety Nick Grant on the way to the end zone.

Less than two minutes earlier, Virginia had tied the score on Billy Kemp’s three-yard scoring reception — the first touchdown of the sophomore’s career — from Perkins, capping a seven-play, 79-yard possession lasting 2:28 that included Joe Reed’s 42-yard catch.

Runs of 34 yards from Hooker and one yard by tailback Deshawn McClease produced the Hokies’ first two touchdowns, which erased a seven-point deficit at halftime.

The Cavaliers owned a 13-6 lead heading into the locker room, with the only points of the second quarter coming via place-kicker Brian Johnson’s 26-yard field goal with 2:06 to play.

Johnson’s kick followed Virginia Tech having first and goal from the 6. A false start, however, pushed the Hokies back to the 11, and they picked up three yards combined before Hooker threw an incomplete pass on third down.

It marked the second time in the first half Virginia Tech failed to score a touchdown despite marching inside the Cavaliers’ 10-yard line.

Virginia did not advance beyond the Hokies’ 38 during the second quarter, its offense sputtering after Perkins dazzled in the early stages.

By the end of the opening series of the first quarter, Perkins had rushed for more yards (74) than the Hokies had permitted overall in each of their previous three games. During that span, only Wake Forest managed to run for more than 60 yards against Virginia Tech.

A 39-yard scoring run from Perkins provided Virginia with a 6-0 lead less than four minutes into the game after Delaney missed the point after attempt. The play in which Perkins burst through the left side and cut back to his right to reach the end zone untouched followed his third-down runs of 19 and 16 yards.

The first quarter concluded with the Cavaliers in front, 13-3, thanks to Perkins’s 67-yard touchdown run on third and two. Perkins finished the first quarter with 137 rushing yards on five carries, including gaining 102 yards on third down.

