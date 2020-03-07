The Cavaliers did their part by holding on for a 57-54 win despite wasting a double-digit lead in the second half, but with first-place Florida State cruising to an 80-62 win over Boston College, Virginia missed out on a third consecutive regular season crown.

Still, the Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5) won for the eighth straight time, extending the longest active streak in the league, and clinched second place in the ACC standings. They were led by 18 points from Kihei Clark and 17 from Diakite in splitting the season series with Louisville (24-6, 15-5).

It was Virginia’s fifth consecutive win by a two possessions or fewer and seventh in the last eight games.

Diakite gave Virginia the lead for good, 52-51, with 1:48 to play, and center Jay Huff’s block on Steven Enoch’s short jumper in the lane with 51 seconds to play preserved that margin.

Then Clark all but secured the outcome with a three-pointer, and Diakite made two foul shots for the Cavaliers’ final points.

Virginia’s 14-point advantage vanished when Darius Perry made a three-pointer to knot the score at 51 with 5:12 left, capping a 19-6 burst during which Jordan Nwora, the Cardinals’ most skilled scorer, had 10 consecutive points.

The lead had swelled to 43-29 with 13:20 left on a three-pointer by Tomas Woldetensae, whose proficiency from beyond the arc helped buoy the Cavaliers following three losses in four games in late January that dropped them to .500 in the conference.

The resurgence then commenced with Virginia beating Wake Forest in overtime, 65-63, and continuing to squeak out victories by slim margins during its ascent in the ACC standings, beating such powerhouses as Florida State, ranked fifth at the time, and then-No. 7 Duke each by two possessions or fewer.

The Cavaliers’ only loss in the last 11 games heading into Saturday came against Louisville, 80-73, at KFC Yum! Center.

Key and Diakite figured prominently Saturday during a rally late in the first half after the Cavaliers had trialed by seven.

A 12-2 surge started with Key’s mid-range jumper, and Diakite’s jumper tied the score at 22 before Clark swished a three-pointer from the left wing for Virginia’s first lead since 6-5 in the opening minutes

Clark scored seven of Virginia’s final nine points of the first half for a 31-24 lead going in to a locker room. He also hit two technical free throws when Louisville Coach Chris Mack was assessed a technical for protesting a lane violation called on the Cardinals while Huff was attempting to complete a three-point play.

Both Key and Diakite were recognized in a pregame ceremony, each having authored a signature moment during last season’s run to the national championship, starting with Diakite improbably sinking a long jumper at the buzzer to force overtime against Purdue on the way to an 80-75 triumph in the regional finals.

Then in the national championship game, Key blocked Jared Culver’s jumper at the regulation buzzer with the scored tied against Texas Tech. The Cavaliers went on for an 85-77 win in overtime in Minneapolis for the program’s first NCAA title one season after ignominiously becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16.

