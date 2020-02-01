“We’re not making the plays necessary to win games,” Hokies first-year coach Mike Young said. “But we’ll continue to grind on it, and we have to snap out of it here.”

The Hokies (14-8, 5-6 ACC) yielded 10 three-pointers, their most this season to a conference opponent, with guard Devin Vassell doing much of the damage. Florida State (18-3, 8-2), playing in the Commonwealth for the second time in less than a week, has won 11 of 12.

Vassell made all seven of his three-point attempts, matching an ACC record for makes without a miss, and finished with a career-high 27 points. The Seminoles remain squarely in the hunt for the conference regular season title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

“He’s a killer,” Hokies guard Tyrece Radford said of the sophomore Vassell, who went 8-for-10 from the field with three assists and no turnovers. “I mean, he was the main thing on their team, knocking down shots they needed. Seven for seven, that’s amazing. Yeah, he’s a killer.”

The Hokies are in a precarious position as they chase their fourth straight NCAA tournament bid, which would extend a program record that former coach Buzz Williams directed before departing for Texas A&M following last season.

The best win for Virginia Tech came against then-No. 3 Michigan State, 71-66, Nov. 25 in the Maui Invitational. Since, the Hokies have gone 0-3 against ranked opponents; they face No. 9 Duke and No. 6 Louisville, both on the road, during the second half of conference play.

“My team continues to do everything and give us everything in an attempt to win each time out,” Young said, “and I admire them for that.”

An upset bid against Florida State fizzled when the Seminoles, coming off a 61-55 loss Tuesday at Virginia, stretched the lead to 60-44 with 9:25 left in the second half on a three-point play from guard Trent Forrest.

The Hokies responded with a 9-0 run, trimming the lead to seven when Nahiem Alleyne dunked emphatically, bringing the announced crowd of 9,275 at Cassell Coliseum to its feet. But the Seminoles countered with Anthony Polite’s two-handed slam, and Virginia Tech thereafter never seriously threatened.

“I thought we had some really good moments,” Young said. “But against a team like that, their explosiveness, man, I admire their ability to shoot the basketball, stepping up there and making those fouls and Vassell, we know how good he was coming in.”

Radford led Virginia Tech with 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting one game after setting a career high with 24 in Tuesday’s 71-61 loss to Miami. The redshirt freshman was the only Hokies’ starter to make more than a third of their shots from the field. P.J. Horne missed all six of his field goal attempts, all from three-point range.

Redshirt freshman forward Landers Nolley II (14 points) also had a frustrating performance, shooting 5 for 16 and committing three of Virginia Tech’s 10 turnovers.

The Hokies have gone three straight games with double-digit turnovers, a troubling trend for a team that set a program record for fewest turnovers with two against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Jan. 4.

“The biggest thing is just staying together as a team,” said Virginia Tech guard Hunter Cattoor, who provided a spark in the first half by coming off the bench to score 10 points in six minutes. “You don’t want to break up and have everyone blaming each other.