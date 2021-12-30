Virginia Tech (10-2, 2-0 ACC) made all 20 of its foul shot attempts.
Aisha Sheppard sank three foul shots for Virginia Tech with 7:13 left to play in the first quarter for a 5-2 lead and the Hokies never trailed again.
Virginia Tech led 19-13 after the first and proceeded to break the game open outscoring Duke 20-8 in the second. A 20-10 third quarter in the Hokies’ favor made it 59-31.
Elizabeth Balogun led Duke with 22 points in the Blue Devils’ (9-2) conference opener. The rout was Duke’s worst defeat since No. 2-ranked Louisville beat it 73-49 on Dec. 9, 2020.
