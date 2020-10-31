Valladay’s 18-yard touchdown on the opening possession was the only TD over 7 yards for either team. He added a 6-yard score, and Smith had scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards.
Chevan Cordeiro was 10-of-26 passing for 106 yards with one interception for Hawaii (1-1, 1-1). Dae Dae Hunter scored Hawaii’s lone touchdown on a 3-yard run to pull to 10-7 in the second quarter. The Rainbow Warriors were outgained 281-123 on the ground and turned it over twice.
Wyoming claimed the Paniolo Trophy for the 15th time in the 25 meetings between the schools.
