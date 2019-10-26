LARAMIE, Wyo. — Xazavian Valladay rushed for a career-high 206 yards, Sean Chambers threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Wyoming defeated Nevada 31-3 on Saturday.

Wyoming (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) had 258 rushing yards and 221 passing yards for a total of 479. The bulk of the Cowboys’ passing yards came from Chambers, who was 6 of 9 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Tyler Vander Waal was 3 of 10 for 63 yards with a touchdown.