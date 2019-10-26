Wyoming led 24-3 at halftime and Vander Waal’s 25-yard pass to tight end Jackson Marcotte capped the scoring with 11:54 remaining in the third quarter.
Nevada’s score came on a 28-yard field goal by Brandon Talton late in the first quarter. Carson Strong completed 26 of 40 passes for 247 yards for the Wolf Pack (4-4, 1-3).
Valladay’s previous best was 192 yards at New Mexico last season, also a 31-3 victory for the Cowboys.
