Valparaiso Beacons take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-3) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (2-3)
The Jackrabbits have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. South Dakota State is third in the Summit shooting 34.4% from downtown. Luke Appel paces the Jackrabbits shooting 50% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is scoring 20.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9% for Valparaiso.
Zeke Mayo is averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 11.4 points for South Dakota State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.