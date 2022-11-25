Valparaiso Beacons take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-3) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (2-3) Savannah, Georgia; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -9; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Valparaiso Beacons square off in Savannah, Georgia. The Beacons have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Valparaiso ranks sixth in the MVC with 12.4 assists per game led by Darius DeAveiro averaging 4.6.

The Jackrabbits have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. South Dakota State is third in the Summit shooting 34.4% from downtown. Luke Appel paces the Jackrabbits shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is scoring 20.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9% for Valparaiso.

Zeke Mayo is averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 11.4 points for South Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

