VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ryan Fazekas scored 19 points with five rebounds and led five players in double-figure scoring as Valparaiso beat Division II Purdue Northwest 97-61 on Saturday.

Fazekas was 7 of 12 from the field including five from distance for the Crusaders (7-6). Markus Golder added 18 points and six rebounds, Javon Freeman had 15 points and seven rebounds, Jaume Sorolla had 11 points and nine rebounds and Derrik Smits had 10 points.

Valparaiso shot 56 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for Purdue Northwest and had a 50-26 rebounding advantage.

Fazekas opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and the Crusaders led all the way, building to a 23-9 advantage midway and a 48-29 lead at the break.

Valparaiso stretched it to 68-42 on a Golder dunk early in the second half and a dunk by Sorolla made it 82-52 with 8:50 remaining.

Chandler Spring led the Pride with 15 points. Richard Robertson added 13.

