Valparaiso earns 77-67 win against Stonehill

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Nick Edwards’ 20 points helped Valparaiso defeat Stonehill 77-67 on Wednesday.
The Skyhawks (4-10) were led by Isaiah Burnett, who recorded 12 points and three steals. Josh Mack added 10 points and two steals for Stonehill.
Valparaiso entered halftime up 36-20. King paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Edwards’ 18-point second half helped Valparaiso finish off the 10-point victory.
