Valparaiso earns 81-65 win over Western Michigan

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ben Krikke had 28 points in Valparaiso’s 81-65 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday night.
The Broncos (1-2) were led by Lamar Norman Jr., who recorded 25 points. Tray Maddox Jr. added 16 points for Western Michigan. In addition, Markeese Hastings finished with six points.
Up next for Valparaiso is a Wednesday matchup with Chicago State on the road. Western Michigan visits Houston Baptist on Friday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.